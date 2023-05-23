Toronto Mayoral Candidate Race Goes Digital on TLN

The Toronto mayoral candidate race is heating up, and TLN Media Group is sitting down with the leading mayoral contenders to discuss the issues in an exclusive new web series.

The Race for New Mayor of Toronto — Meet the Contenders Featuring Dr. Rafael Gomez is now available exclusively on tln.ca and TLN YouTube.

Hosted by Dr. Rafael Gomez, a full professor of Employment Relations in Human Resources at the University of Toronto and host of “Speaking Freely” on TLN TV, the nine-part web series aims to provide voters with an in-depth look at the candidates as they discuss their campaign, policy proposals, and the pressing issues facing the city leading up to the Toronto by-election on June 26.

“We wanted the top candidates to be exposed to the views and concerns of a very diverse Toronto,” said series host, Dr. Rafael Gomez. “Through TLN’s multicultural lens, they were offered a voice to address the concerns of all citizens.”

“After nearly 40 years of serving multicultural communities across Canada, our goal with this digital series is to provide an unfiltered glimpse into each candidate’s vision to make Toronto a world-class city,” said TLN Media Group president, Aldo Di Felice. “As the only media broadcaster delivering comprehensive one-on-one interviews with the major contenders, we want the series to empower Torontonians to make informed decisions that will shape the future of our great city.”