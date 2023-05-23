MIP Africa Partners with iKasi

MIP Africa has partnered with iKasi Creative Media, a non-profit organization committed to providing professional digital media training to rural youth. This collaboration aims to dismantle barriers and foster a more equitable and inclusive entertainment landscape by providing opportunities for those who have traditionally been underrepresented.

“We are thrilled to partner with iKasi Creative Media in our mission to drive empowerment among rural youth in the creative industries,” said Martin Hiller, event director of FAME Week Africa, built by RX Africa. “This collaboration highlights the importance of diversity and inclusion, and together, we aim to provide opportunities and create a more equitable entertainment landscape”

With this partnership, MIP Africa and iKasi Creative Media are set to make a significant impact, not only in the lives of the young talents they empower but also in the broader creative landscape of Africa. By nurturing creativity, fostering inclusion, and championing diversity, they are shaping a future where every individual has the opportunity to thrive and contribute their unique voice to the world of entertainment.

This year’s FAME Week Africa will be held from September 3-10, 2023 in Cape Town, with the MIP Africa market and exhibitions taking place at the CTICC from September 4-6.