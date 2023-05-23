Mercury Filmworks and Stim Studio to Co-Produce ‘Octicorn & Friends’

Canada’s Mercury Filmworks has partnered with French Canadian animation house Stim Studio to co-produce the animated television series Octicorn & Friends (52 x 11’), based on the book Hello, My Name is Octicorn from debut authors Justin Lowe and Kevin Diller.

The preschool comedy series revolves around Octicorn, who is half octopus, half unicorn, and full of all kinds of big feelings. In every episode Octi and his friends have an adventure that unearths a feeling that gets explored. There’s humor, heart, adventure, and occasionally sparkles as the series addresses feelings and models coping skills in a fun and entertaining way.

Mercury will debut the series at the upcoming Annecy International Animation Festival (June 11-17).