Universal Cinergia Unveils Turkish Drama Gala

Universal Cinergia Dubbing’s CEO Liliam Hernandez and COO Gema Lopez have announced Turkish Drama Gala, a celebration of the Turkish content success in Latin America, to take place in Miami Beach, on January 22, 2024.

The event will gather clients from Latin America, Turkey, and the U.S.; broadcasters, distributors, channels, content producers, writers, talent, press and industry executives are expected to be in attendance. The event will be part of the official calendar of Content Americas 2024, which will kick off the day after the gala dinner in Miami, and will have the support of the Consulate General of the Republic of Turkey in Miami.

The celebration will be held at Temple House, in Miami Beach, a venue that was originally built in 1933 as a synagogue and since then has been renovated and transformed into an event space that features 16,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space.

Liliam Hernandez commented, “Our dubbing company was the first studio to travel to Turkey to establish connections with the players there and since then has been dubbing most of the Turkish content into Spanish. Presently we are accountable for 80% of the dubbed Turkish content in the region. We take pride in contributing to the success of the Turkish content and aspire to reciprocate and express our appreciation to the people who have facilitated this achievement.”