eOne Signs Deal with Hardcash

Entertainment One has entered into an exclusive first-look deal with U.K. independent prodco Hardcash Productions, which specializes in non-scripted content.

Under the terms of the deal, Hardcash will develop and produce investigative factual content for the global marketplace and eOne will handle international rights on all projects coming out of the partnership. Previously, eOne partnered with Hardcash to distribute the documentaries Inside China, Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin and Outbreak: The Virus that Shook the World, which combined have been sold to more than 160 territories worldwide.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our partnership with Hardcash, whose impressive slate demonstrates unrivalled editorial standards,” said Kate Cundall, eOne’s vice president of Acquisitions. “Through this collaboration, we’ve secured a unique access to one of the most prestigious documentary makers in the world of factual and documentary programming, and we look forward to continuing to provide award-winning unscripted storytelling to audiences worldwide.”

“We’re delighted to be working even more closely with eOne — in ways that will help us to expand our position within the international marketplace while also continuing to produce ever more ambitious and compelling films, from places where voices are rarely heard — and for which Hardcash is best-known and widely-acclaimed,” added Esella Hawkey, creative director, Hardcash Productions.