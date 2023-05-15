Up the Ladder: RAI, Fifth Season

• Rai’s board has approved today the appointment of Roberto Sergio as the Italian pubcaster’s new CEO. He replaces Carlo Fuortes, who quit last week citing pressure from Italy’s new government.

Born in Rome in 1960, Sergio is an expert telecommunications manager; he began his career in Sogei – General Information Technology, then in 1997 moved to Lottomatica, where he made a career up to deputy general management and then to chairman. Sergio joined Rai in 2004 and has worked in various strategic areas. As director of the New Media area, he was president of Sipra (now Rai Advertising), then president of Rai Way, and in 2015 he became deputy director and then director of Radio Rai, a position he held until a few days ago.

• Film and TV studio Fifth Season has tapped Travis Webb as SVP Sales, Americas. Based in the company’s Los Angeles office, Webb will spearhead sales activity for Fifth Season’s slate of scripted and unscripted content in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America markets. He will report into Prentiss Fraser, president of Television Distribution.

Before joining Fifth Season, Webb spent nine years at Netflix, most recently as director of Content Acquisition.