‘The Man Who Played with Fire’ Nabs Monte-Carlo TV Fest’s Nom

Docu-series The Man Who Played with Fire has been nominated for the official selection of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival’s competition.

The four-part true crime series centers around two compelling mysteries — the assassination of Swedish prime minister Olof Palme and the investigation by bestselling author Stieg Larsson into this crime.

The series is produced by Raw for Sky Documentaries in association with Discovery+ and All3Media International.

At the 62nd edition of the Monte-Carlo TV Festival (running June 16-20, 2023), three Golden Nymph Awards will be presented in the News & Documentaries category, to Best News Program, Best Documentary and the Jury Special Prize. Six Golden Nymph Awards will be presented in the Fiction Category, including Best Film, Best Series, Best Creation, Best Actress, Best Actor and the Jury Special Prize.