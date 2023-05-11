Wildflame to Produce ‘Frogmore’ Doc for Channel 5

Wales-based factual indie Wildflame Productions has been commissioned to make a feature-length documentary for Channel 5 on the Frogmore Estate, which includes the royal residence of Frogmore House.

Frogmore Estate has been a favorite royal retreat for more than 300 years, and most recently home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Frogmore: A Royal Residence Through Time (w/t) (1 x 90’) will delve into Frogmore’s rich history, hearing from a variety of expert contributors who will share insider knowledge of the exclusive estate.

Frogmore: A Royal Residence Through Time was commissioned by Lucy Willis, commissioning editor non-scripted, Channel 5/Paramount+. It is executive produced by Simon Kerfoot for Wildflame Productions.