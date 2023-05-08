ViX’s Romcom ‘Lalola’ Starts Production

Spanish-language streaming service ViX has announced that original series Lalola has started production in Mexico City. An adaptation of Dori Media International’s successful format of the same name, the romantic comedy is headlined by Bárbara de Regil (Rosario Tijeras, Cabo, MexZombies), Alejandro de la Madrid (The Rebellion), and Alexis Ayala (Love to Death).

Lalola tells the story of how a successful man, who thinks he can use women to satisfy his ego, wakes up one day in the body of a woman, then seeks to reverse this and return to his original body while trying to protect his job and the relationships with his daughter, mother, and best friend. In this new reality, LaLola will suffer the consequences of machismo and must re-learn everything, from walking to navigating her way to work and, above all, the true meaning of love.

Joshua Mintz (El señor de los cielos) and Ana Celia Urquidi (Las Aparicio) are the producers; Francisco Franco Alba (La Usurpadora) and Ana Lorena Pérez Ríos (Mujeres asesinas) will direct the series.