Adam Haber: 1972-2023

Adam Haber died in Los Angeles on May 1, he was 50 years old. Adam, originally from Englewood, NJ, was the son of veteran entertainment executive Alfred Haber, and himself a television industry executive.

He was a graduate of Dwight Englewood High School and a graduate of Lynn University. Adam worked in the television distribution business for more than 25 years, initially as vice president of Sales for Alfred Haber Distribution.

After leaving Haber Distribution, Adam relocated to Los Angeles and launched his own company, H2Worldwide Distribution. He was one of the main voices in bringing in the World Poker Tour, when no one was talking about poker. He was most recently SVP of Sales at Principal Media.

He leaves behind children Ellie, Evan and Olivia Haber.