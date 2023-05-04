‘Voltes V: Legacy’ to Premiere on GMA

After four years in the making, Voltes V: Legacy, the live-action adaptation of the Japanese ‘70s anime Voltes V, finally makes its premiere on the Philippines’ GMA Telebabad this May 8.

The series is headlined by Kapuso ultimate heartthrob Miguel Tanfelix (pictured) as Steve Armstrong, Ysabel Ortega as Jamie Robinson, Matt Lozano as Big Bert Armstrong, Radson Flores as Mark Gordon, and Raphael Landicho as Little Jon Armstrong.

Voltes V: Legacy follows the story of three brothers as they fight together the evil Boazanian forces who plan to invade Earth and launch their beast fighters all over the world.

The live action series is produced by GMA Network in partnership with Toei Company and Telesuccess Productions. Local animators from GMA’s post video graphics and audio team and Riot Inc. handled the program’s heavy CGI and other visual effects.

In other GMA news, May 8 also marks the premiere of afternoon series The Seed of Love. The program is bannered by Sparkle prime actress Glaiza de Castro and leading man Mike Tan.

The Seed of Love follows the story of Bobby, who decides to have his sperm frozen due to a cancer scare. He has been in a long relationship with bratty socialite Alexa until he finally breaks up with her. Later on, Bobby meets the optimistic Eileen, the two get married and agree to have their child via in-vitro fertilization using his preserved sperm cell. But Alexa will do everything to destroy the couple and win her ex-boyfriend back.

The Seed of Love is an original concept of RJ Nuevas and Nehemiarey Debad Dallego.