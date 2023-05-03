Publispei to Launch Two New Dramas at L.A. Screenings

Italy-based Publispei is heading to Los Angeles to launch drama series Flower Over The Inferno and Yet We Fall Happy at the L.A. Screenings. The Italian prodco (known for series such as I Cesaroni and Un Medico in famiglia) is looking for co-production and development partners, and expanding into distribution.

Thriller series Flowers Over Inferno (“Fiori sopra l’inferno”) premiered on Italy’s Rai 1 in March, reaching an average share of 4.5 million viewers; a second season has already been commissioned by Rai. The 6 x 50’ series, based on a novel by Ilaria Tuti, centers around police chief Teresa Battaglia, who investigates brutal murders in a small mountain community while experiencing early signs of Alzheimer.

“She is not a simple character, but a courageous woman capable of going beyond her own fragilities, as all women around the world can do,” said Publispei president Verdiana Bixio, who will be in attendance at the L.A. Screenings at the Century Plaza hotel.

Drama series Yet We Fall Happy (“Eppure cadiamo felici”), based on a novel by Enrico Galiano, is a young adult drama that focuses on the daily difficulties of a teenager forced to move to another city. The 8 x 25’ series is currently available on Raiplay.