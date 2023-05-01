Writers’ Salaries Revealed

The current contract between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers ends today, May 1, 2023. The WGA is ready to go on strike this month to obtain better compensation and working conditions.

According to the latest WGA report, 49 percent of writers are being paid the minimum weekly rate, ranging from $4,154 to $9,888. About 25 percent of TV showrunners also receive minimum rates, which is $7,412 a week. The current contract covers 11,500 members.

According to the WGA, if all of the union’s proposals were accepted with no changes by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, they would amount to about two percent of the major producers’ operating profits.