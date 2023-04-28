Media I.M. Inks Global Sales For ‘Sunny Bunnies’

Media I.M. sold the first six seasons of Sunny Bunnies to Televisa in Mexico.

Televisa will start airing the hit animated property on its free-to-air channel Canal 5 this summer.

Media I.M. also reported deals in Austria, Hungary, and Israel. Canal+ Austria acquired the SVoD rights to the first four seasons and the spin-off Sunny Bunnies Get Busy.

In Hungary, TV2 Kids picked up the first four seasons for its pay-TV and SVOD/AVOD services.

In Israel, Noga Communications acquired the exclusive pay-TV and non-exclusive OTT, internet, IPTV and VOD rights to seasons two, three and four for its kids’ channels YOYO and BUZZ.

Irina Nazarenko, co-founder of Media I.M., said, “We are thrilled to have placed Sunny Bunnies on Televisa, one of the largest and most powerful media groups in the Americas. In view of Televisa’s unbeatable ratings in Mexico, we feel sure this collaboration will make an important contribution to the growth of the Sunny Bunnies brand throughout the region. Latin America is not only one of the biggest, most vibrant markets in the world, but it’s also a notoriously difficult market to sell into — which makes the deal with Televisa a genuine milestone for Media I.M.”