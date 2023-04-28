Electric Entertainment Launches ElectricNOW en Español

Electric Entertainment will launch ElectricNOW en Español in the U.S. on May 1, 2023.

The Spanish-language version of Electric’s linear FAST channel offers Electric Entertainment’s own produced content, including Leverage, The Librarians, and The Outpost, as well as acquired programming.

ElectricNOW en Español will first roll out in the U.S. followed by other territories. The all-Spanish OTT service will also be available on the TCL Channel, Local Now, and Plex, among others.

Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment, said, “One of Electric’s major initiatives is to ensure we are inclusive to diverse audiences. We are thrilled to extend our reach to Spanish-speaking viewers.”