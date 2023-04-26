GoQuest Acquires Two TVP Crime Drama Series

GoQuest Media has acquired two crime dramas from Poland. The deal sees GoQuest acquire the worldwide distribution rights to Erinyes (Erynie) and Crusade (Krucjata) produced by Poland’s Telewizja Polska (TVP).

Starring Marcin Dorocinski and directed by Borys Lankosz, Erinyes is based on the short stories written by crime novelist Marek Krajewski. Set in pre- and post-war Lviv and Wrocław, Edward Popielski (Marcin Dorocinski) is a detective inspector of extraordinary intellect and physical strength who is tormented by visions caused by epilepsy attacks, which he uses to his advantage in investigations.

Directed by Lukasz Ostalski, the contemporary police procedural drama Crusade is a suspenseful action series focusing on the investigations conducted by Detective Jan ‘Manjaro’ Góra (Julian Swiezewski) and his colleagues from the Crime and Criminal Terror Division of the Warsaw Metropolitan Police. They investigate a series of murders and kidnappings of celebrities. At first glance, the cases are not linked. But, behind these crimes stands an anti-system terrorist organization operating in Warsaw.