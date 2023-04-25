SPI Partners with Yettel Bulgaria

SPI International has partnered with Yettel Bulgaria, a new interactive television service launched on April 6, 2023.

SPI’s movie channel FilmBox Extra, as well as thematic channels such as Erox and FashionBox, will be included in the TV Favorite package, while the TV Max package will offer additional movie and thematic channels such as FilmBox, FilmBox Stars, FilmBox Arthouse, DocuBox, Fast&FunBox, FightBox, Gametoon, Dizi, FunBox UHD, 360 TuneBox, and Eroxxx.

Yettel TV users can watch content on any TV through its wireless Smart TV Box, as well as on laptops, computers, smartphones, and tablets, while at home. Yettel TV Smart TV application will soon be made available by the telecommunications company.