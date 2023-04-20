FilmRise, Venture 10 Studio and Mars Wrigley Partner on ‘Follow Me’

FilmRise and Venture 10 Studio Group have partnered with Mars Wrigley to produce new reality competition series Follow Me. Hosted and executive produced by Bethany Mota, the series shows what it takes to become famous in the social media age.

Follow Me debuts on May 3 exclusively on The FilmRise Streaming Network, before expanding out to the universe of FilmRise AVOD and FAST partner platforms.

In the competition series, aspiring stars — each with a unique talent, background, and strategy for success — will compete in business-themed challenges as they are tasked with building their follower bases. Contestants will be tasked with creating content inspired by Mars Wrigley’s brands, like M&M’S®, SKITTLES®, SNICKERS® and ORBIT®.

The series consists of eight 60-minute episodes. The first season features eight contestants, including a model, personal trainer, gamer, dancer, among others, who compete to win the grand prize of $50,000 along with other branded moments from sponsors.

Contestants will also have access to top influencers including Charlotte McKinney, Alan Bersten (DWTS), Courtney Revolution (The Circle), Emily Mei, and Taya Miller, among others, who will serve as mentors. The one contestant with the most followers at the end of the competition will be crowned the winner and receive the $50,000 prize from Mars Wrigley, the official sponsor of the show.

Max Einhorn, SVP, Acquisitions and Co-Productions FilmRise, commented, “This is truly one of our most mainstream co-productions to date. Think ‘Biggest Loser’ meets ‘Big Brother’ meets ‘The Circle’. The series’ format combines two of the most popular mediums – social media and reality competition. It’s a high-stakes rivalry that comes with a ton of drama and will have viewers on the edge of their seats to see who stays and who is eliminated.”