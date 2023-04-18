Vision Films Acquires CineTel Library

Vision Films has acquired the entire 85+ feature film library from Paul Hertzberg’s CineTel Films. The purchase of the CineTel inventory is Vision’s first foray into proprietary titles for global sales.

The contemporary catalog, mostly released within the past ten years, features top talent including Sharon Stone, Tony Goldwyn, Ellen Burstyn, Famke Janssen, and Dolph Lundgren, among many more.

Under the leadership of Paul Hertzberg since its founding in 1983, indie prodco CineTel Films makes six to eight pictures each year. In addition to theatrical features, the company has been successful in the production of pay-TV specials for HBO, Lifetime, and the SyFy Channel. Writers and directors who have worked with the company include Quentin Tarantino, Brian Helgeland, Roger Simon, Robert Downey, Roger Avary, Bruno Barreto, Dolph Lundgren, Steven Seagal, Nicolas Cage, the late Marc Rocco, and more.