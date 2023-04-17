FilmRise Acquires ‘World’s Wildest Police Videos’

FilmRise has acquired 86 hours of true crime programming from Pursuit Productions’ library. The deal gives FilmRise worldwide digital distribution rights to all five seasons of World’s Wildest Police Videos, hosted by John Bunnell, two spin-off specials, and five other law enforcement genre television programs.

World’s Wildest Police Videos premiered on Fox in 1997 as reality TV. It aired for three seasons and many years more in syndication. Its fifth season revival in 2012 brought back John Bunnell, a retired police officer and former sheriff in Oregon, as narrator. The police videos were shot in the U.S. and around the world – often shocking and outrageous footage of high-speed car chases that turn deadly, bank robberies gone wrong, out-of-control riots, international hostage holdups and much more.

The deal also includes eight hours from the World’s Scariest Police Chases series, the hour-long special World’s Scariest Police Stings, two volumes of Code Red, the television specials Getting a Ticket in America, Riots: Mobs Out of Control, and Special Forces, in addition to specific volumes of Surviving the Moment of Impact.

The deal was negotiated by Max Einhorn, SVP of Acquisitions & Co-Productions for FilmRise and Paul Stojanovich, Jr., CEO for Pursuit Productions.