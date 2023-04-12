GRB Studios Inks Pre-MIPTV Deals

GRB Studios has signed multiple deals ahead of MIPTV, including the FilmRise premiere of paranormal investigation series, Death Walker in the U.S. on their branded AVOD services, FAST and YouTube channels. In Death Walker featuring Nick Groff (pictured), the paranormal expert investigates the origin of some of the most notorious hauntings in America.

In Canada, CTV Life Channel took home decoration series Living by Design Season 3. The Cleo TV original production features brother and sister duo Jake and Jazz Smollett transforming living, work, and play spaces from drab to fab.

Outdoor Entertainment Network acquired three programs for its pan-regional channels in APAC. Travelogue Down to Earth with Zac Efron takes Zac Efron into the far corners of the world; Jet Truck automotive docuseries features the Darnell auto racing family and their crew; and Showdown of the Unbeatables is a competition where inventors and entrepreneurs pit their unique products and machines against each other.

Finally, Foxtel licensed seasons 1 and 2 of Music’s Greatest Mysteries for Australia and New Zealand. The series investigates the most unique and enigmatic stories in the History of Music.

Hud Woodle, executive vice president, International Sales and Operations at GRB Studios, stated: “GRB is excited to announce these key deals just before MIPTV where we have several meetings scheduled with our fantastic partners and are bringing fresh content. We are also always looking to further build our library and will be actively looking for premium acquisitions. GRB continues to bring the best of unique factual and unscripted programming to the world.”