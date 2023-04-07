Inter Medya’s Titles Travel to Central and Eastern Europe

Turkey’s Inter Medya has licensed a slate of titles to Kanal D in Romania, including drama series Another Chance, Deception, and Hicran; while series Poison Ivy has been licensed to Romania’s Pro TV.

Other Inter Medya’s CEE deals include the sale of romantic comedy Hayat in the Czech Republic and Lithuania (marking the presence of the series in over 50 territories), and the sale of Deception (from the creators of Bitter Lands) to Nova TV in Croatia.

Hungary MTVA has acquired The Girl of the Green Valley, starring Beren Gökyıldız; while Macedonia’s Kanal 5 has acquired daily drama The Fate, a recent addition to the Inter Medya’s Catalog, produced by Acun Medya.