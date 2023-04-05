Saran Wins Award for Best Dubbing in Animation

Turkey’s Saran Digital Studios (part of the Saran Group) has received the “Best Overall Dubbing in Animation” award at the Hermes Awards for localization excellence, organized by the California-based Entertainment Globalization Association. The awards ceremony was held online on March 30.

The prize was awarded for the Turkish dubbing of Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix).

The Entertainment Globalization Association was established to provide a platform for professionals involved in the globalization of entertainment to work together to develop the art of retelling stories across languages and cultures. The Hermes Awards were organized for the first time this year and awarded the best dubbing in TV series and movies across all categories.

Photocredit IMDb