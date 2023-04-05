Movie Theaters’ Recurring Stress

Even though some Hollywood studios are shifting back to releasing some films to movie theaters before making them available on streaming platforms, cinemas are still struggling, and their somewhat improved admissions figures are not helping. As a consequence, without a buyer in sight, Regal Cinemas is planning to transfer ownership to AMC Entertainment.

U.S. admissions generated $7.54 billion in 2022 ($2.28 billion in 2020), and are expected to reach $9.5 billion in 2023, but these figures are still far from the $11.4 billion generated in 2019 when the sector could count on 41,000 screens in 5,700 theaters (compared to today’s 39,000 screens in 4,700 theaters).

Even though studios are releasing more films theatrically, the window has been reduced to 45 days from the former 90 days, before availability on streaming