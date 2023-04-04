iWANTTFC Partners with Vooks on Animated Kids’ Books

Filipino streaming platform iWantTFC, currently available in 200 countries, has partnered with Vooks, an international streaming app with over 1.7 million total users globally.

With over 40 publishing partners of best-selling books, Vooks offers a collection of animated children’s story books and it is available in more than 175 countries worldwide, with the Philippines ranking at the fifth spot of top platform users. It has also received recognition and awards from the Parent’s Choice Awards, Academic’s Choice Awards, and Mom’s Choice Awards.

The partnership between iWantTFC and Vooks will allow iWantTFC users in the Philippines to stream 35 titles from Vooks with different genres ranging from biographies, early learning, poetry, science, and social studies that aim to enrich the reading comprehension skills of children.

Vooks turns educational children’s books into entertaining content by featuring read aloud narration of animated story books designed for kids under eight years old.

Some of the titles available for streaming on iWantTFC are Little Girl Big Dream: The Story of Olympian Samantha Peszek, Irving Berlin (The Immigrant Boy Who Made America Sing), A Boy Like You, and I’ll Love You For Always.

In the Philippines, viewers can get access to the iWantTFC’s content library with no registration needed. In other select countries, iWantTFC can be accessed with select devices, including VEWD, ROKU, and Amazon Fire streaming devices, Android TV, select Samsung Smart TV models, Telstra TV (in Australia), and VIDAA.