L.A. Screenings Exhibitors Rush to Find Suites

As per today — 44 days before the start of the independent portion of L.A. Screenings 2023 on May 17 — a total of 48 companies have already reserved suites at the Century Plaza Hotel. Six more companies are ready to commit, and an additional six are waiting to see if they can get a suite or if they’ll have to pivot to a table. In addition, the KOCCA pavilion suite will house nine South Korean member companies.

Isabella Marquez of Events TM, the organizer of the independent part of the L.A. Screenings, ultimately expects some 60 distribution companies to exhibit, including Disney, Lionsgate, Paramount, and from outside the U.S., ATV (Turkey), Telefilms (Argentina), Televisa/Univision (Mexico), and Tondero (Peru).

The Century Plaza, in the Century City area of Los Angeles, will also be where most LatAm buyers will be staying, which might mean a shortage of rooms for actual sleeping. And this is the reason that Marquez is urging would-be attendees to reserve a room as soon as possible so that they can have a place to stay, as well as benefit from a discount. “Now, participants can reserve a room through our webpage at $395 per night,” she said. “After my rate expires, it will go up to more than $500.”

As previously reported in a feature in our Water Cooler, the L.A. Screenings will start just after the Upfronts in New York. The event is set for May 17-19 for the independents (with setting up on the 16), while the studio portion will run May 20-25.

As usual, VideoAge will provide what is considered the official L.A. Screenings guide with a list of pilots for the 2023-2024 broadcast TV season, the studios’ executive rosters, the event calendar, and new product listings for selected indie exhibitors.

Pictured above is Isabella Marquez.