Bomanbridge Partners with Seventh Art Productions

Bomanbridge Media and prodco Seventh Art Productions have signed a global distribution deal for the exclusive representation of the Brighton-based producer’s arts programming catalog.

Seventh Art’s latest film, documentary feature Vermeer – The Greatest Exhibition, directed by David Bickerstaff, will debut at the MIPTV market later this month. In spring 2023, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam will open its doors to the largest and most complete Vermeer exhibition ever. With loans from across the world, this major retrospective will bring together Vermeer’s most famous masterpieces including Girl with a Pearl Earring, The Geographer, The Milkmaid, The Little Street, Lady Writing a Letter with her Maid, and Woman Holding a Balance. The doc takes audiences to a private view of the exhibition, accompanied by the director of the Rijksmuseum and the curator of the show.

Other Seventh Art titles include Mary Cassat – Painting the Modern Women, which explores the life and career of Mary Cassatt, and film Tokyo Stories, currently in production.

Bomanbridge and Seventh Art have previously worked together on the BAFTA winning documentary My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years in Afghanistan, a coming-of-age documentary that follows a mischievous 8-year-old boy as he grows into a father of three over the course of 20 troubled years in Afghanistan.