Viaplay Unveils New International Thriller Trilogy

Viaplay has partnered with Camilla Läckberg and Henrik Fexeus (pictured) on a three-season thriller trilogy based on the crime novels of the two authors about the unlikely crime-solving duo of police officer Mina Dabiri and celebrity mentalist Vincent Walder.

Viaplay’s series will be based on the novels Trapped, Cult and the forthcoming Mirage. In the series’ first installment, a woman is found dead in a magician’s box, pierced through by swords. Mina and Vincent are soon hunting a serial killer – while doing everything to keep their own dark secrets hidden.

The English-language adaptation is scripted by Gunnar Järvstad (Top Dog; The Truth Will Out) and Simon Kassianides (The Mandalorian; Quantum of Solace). The trilogy is produced by Warner Bros. ITVP Sweden and sold globally by Viaplay Content Distribution. Filming will begin in 2024 and executive producer is Sara Askelöf for Viaplay Group.