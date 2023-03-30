Abacus Media Acquires ‘Legacy List with Matt Paxton’

Abacus Media has secured international distribution rights for Emmy® nominated series Legacy List with Matt Paxton, produced by indie prodco My Entertainment and Shipyard Entertainment.

Abacus Media has worldwide rights (excluding Australia and Israel), with a second window in the U.S. following the show’s broadcast on American Public Television.

With 28 hours available in seasons 1 to 4 and a further 8 half hours in production for Season 5, Matt Paxton (Hoarders) brings his many years of experience to this factual series, helping people declutter and transition.

Working alongside Matt are specialists Mike Kelleher, a walking encyclopedia of pop culture collectibles and antiques, Avi Hopkins, a culture and military memorabilia expert, and Jaime Ebanks, an expert in travel, textiles, vintage clothing and fashion collectibles.

Executive producers are Michael Yudin and Joe Townley of My Entertainment, Neil J. Patel of Shipyard Entertainment and Steve Humble, VPM.