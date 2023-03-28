Trick Candle to Develop ‘Scatman John’ Biopic

Trick Candle Productions has acquired the rights to the film Scatman, the life story of musician/singer John Larkin, “Scatman John.”

The movie, chronicling the life and influence of the artist, is written by Stephen Basilone and Annie Mebane (The Goldberg’s, Shrinking). The film will detail John’s struggles with being a lifelong stutterer, bullying, abuse at home, and his battles with drug addiction and alcoholism. However, after meeting the love of his life in rehab, he became an overnight pop star sensation as Scatman John, selling millions of CDs, garnering 14 Gold Records and 18 Platinum Records. He died at the age of 53.

The movie will include unparalleled access to the entire Scatman music library, as well as private home videos.

Tom Malloy, founder of Trick Candle Productions, and Steve Valentine (MonsterHigh, The Walk) brokered the deal with Lee Newman, Larkin’s stepson, who handles the estate. Manfred Zahringer, Scatman John’s manager, Tom Malloy, Steve Valentine and Lee Newman will serve as producers.