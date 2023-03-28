Big Media to Rep RCTV’s Telenovelas

New York-based Big Media has signed an agreement with RCTV International to become the exclusive distribution partner to parent company RCTV’s catalog for FAST and AVOD platforms worldwide.

Under the terms of the agreement, Big Media will distribute over 7,000 hours of telenovelas to streaming platforms around the world. In addition, Big Media is also the exclusive distributor of RCTV’s catalog for all forms of broadcast in Europe and Asia. The announcement was made today by Big Media’s head of Latin America and Spanish Speaking U.S. distribution, Juan Fernandez.

RCTV is one of the most well-known producers of telenovelas, with many of these becoming classics, such as Leonela, Cristal, La Dama de Rosa, Kassandra, and recently Mi Gorda Bella and Juana La Virgen, among many others.

Big Media will not only look to license the broadcaster’s content to broadcast, cable and OTT-delivered channels, but also explore opportunities for branded FAST channels.