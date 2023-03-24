MIPDOC Reveals Screenings Picks

MIPTV has revealed the 11 doc and factual productions selected for the inaugural MIPDOC International Buyers Screenings to be showcased on April 16 in Cannes as part of the 25th MIPDOC market at MIPTV.

The line-up includes: Blue Carbon – Off the Fence (Netherlands); Cactus Hotel – Albatross World Sales (Germany); The Caravan – Cabalfilms (Spain); Catching Lightning – Paramount Global Content Distribution (USA); A Cold War of Spies – Autentic (Germany); The First Inventors – Abacus Media Rights (UK); Nicole Kidman, Eyes Wide Open – ARTE Distribution (France); Prison Project ‘Little Scandinavia’ – SVT (Sweden); The Rise of Wagner – Mediawan (France); The Singh Case: A Long Journey to the Truth – About Premium Content (France); and The Vatican – Federation Studios (France).

The inaugural MIPDOC screenings will present 10-15 minute excerpts of each title to give buyers an exclusive first look at the programs. The final selection was curated by a jury of genre experts, (including executives from PBS Distribution, American Public Television and ITV Studios) from over 70 submissions received from 21 countries.

The MIPDOC screenings will take place as part of the new Pre-MIPTV ‘Super Sunday’ program from 3:30 pm on April 16 in the Debussy Theater of the Palais, followed by the MIPDOC opening party in partnership with Paramount Global Content Distribution.

MIPDOC’s expanded footprint for 2023 also includes the return of the MIPDOC Screenings Library (open in advance for online screenings and with a dedicated space on Level 3 of the Palais des Festivals), along with the build out of a MIPDOC & MIPFORMATS Producers Hub and Lounge in the Riviera Hall of the Palais, both open from Sunday morning to all MIPTV badge holders.