Eva Longoria to Produce and Direct ‘Call My Agent’ Spanish Remake

Mediawan, Elefantec Global and UnbeliEVAble Entertainment are partnering to co-produce the adaptation of series Call My Agent, for all Spanish-speaking American territories.

Eva Longoria, CEO of prodco UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, will also direct the first two episodes. Longoria recently premiered her feature directorial debut Flamin’ Hot at the SXSW Film & TV Festival where it won the Audience Award.

The unique concept of Call My Agent, which originally aired on France Televisions and illustrates the hectic life of celebrity agents, led to the international popularity of the series and to successful adaptations, most recently in Italy by Palomar (part of Mediawan Group).

Pierre-Antoine Capton, CEO of Mediawan, explained: “Joining forces with Eva Longoria and Pepe Baston to take Call My Agent to Latin America is a unique opportunity. Their talent and know-how combined with their international renown guarantee an innovative and premium adaptation of this series, a real funny and moving gem that the French creators were able to bring to life and which has since been travelling to audiences worldwide.”

Pepe Baston, CEO of Elefantec Global, added: “We are excited to bring Call my Agent to the Spanish-speaking American market, and thrilled to be doing so with the creators at Mediawan, and UnbeliEVAble entertainment. Made with Latin flavor for a global audience, we are sure this iteration will find success and viewers worldwide.”

Eva Longoria, CEO & founder of UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, said: “Like so many people around the globe, I’ve been a huge fan of the original series since it first premiered. I’m so excited to partner with Mediawan and Elefantec Global to bring one of the greatest properties that gives a witty and satirical look behind the curtain of the entertainment industry for the Spanish speaking American market.”

Photocredit IMDb