Series Mania Bestows Raft of Awards

Series Mania Forum’s winning co-pro pitching project was announced yesterday evening. Of the 15 projects selected and pitched on the first day of the Forum, the jury selected the Ukraine/Poland war thriller drama Unspoken (6 X 30’) as winner of the Series Mania Forum Best Project Award.

Ms. Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania, and professional jury president Caroline Hollick, head of Drama at the U.K.’s Channel 4, made the announcement during the industry event currently underway in Lille. The jury presented a check for €50,000 to producers Dmytro Sukhanov of Toy Cinema (Ukraine), Natalia Libet of 2Brave Productions (Ukraine), and Anna Rożalska of Match&Spark (Poland).

Unspoken is a war thriller series based on current events in Ukraine. It tells the heart-rending story of a man who is trying to save his family from the grave danger of the Russian invasion.

In other Series Mania news, today organizers announced the winner of the first annual Series Mania’s Creative Campaign Award, a prize awarded to a series’ promotion for the viewing audiences. The winner was epic six-hour mystery Doctor Who: Flux (BBC Studios). The Jury Special Mention was awarded to French mystery thriller Lupin (Netflix).

In addition, the winning projects of the SeriesMakers initiative, supported by Beta Group, were also announced today. The two €50,000 Beta Development Awards went to: Yours, Margot by director Juho Kuosmanen and producer Jussi Rantamäki (8 x 45’ Finland); and The Invisible Ink (8 x 50’ Belgium/Uruguay) by director César Díaz and producer Fernando Epstein.

The Kirch Foundation in collaboration with HFF (University of Television and Film Munich) € 20,000 award went to Amigas (6 x 52’ Brazil) by director Beatriz Seigner and writer Maíra Bühler.

Projects for the second edition of the initiative — with A-list filmmakers and showrunners Chris Brancato and Lisa Joy already confirmed — can be submitted until June 15, 2023.