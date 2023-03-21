Series Mania Forum Kicks Off

Series Mania Forum, the industry segment of the Series Mania Festival (March 17-24), kicked off today in Lille, France. The Forum focuses on developing drama programs for television, offering buyers and executives the chance to discover high-profile projects in development, and meet with screenwriters and talent.

Today’s program included a series of co-production pitching sessions and a plethora of panels. Among these, a panel with the commissioning team from Sky Studios, a session on the return of advertising and windowing, and one on the evolution of gaming. Canadian producers were spotlighted in one of the content showcases and producers from Spain in another; while projects from Taiwan were the focus of an afternoon pitching session.

Even buyers took the stage: Rai Cinema’s Gaelle Armentano, Globo’s Antonio Augusto Valente, TV 3 Catalunya’s Carles Blanch, and Samsung TV’s Antoine Chotard discussed the competitive TV series acquisition and creation process.