All the Issues That Are Fit to Print

These days, there are so many problems floating around the industry that you might need to head on over to MIPTV and get a look at a printed edition of VideoAge (which deftly explains these issues) before copies reach your office. But you probably don’t want to fly to Nice just for that. Indeed, you’ll be able to review the digital version a few days before the printed edition hits stands at the Palais on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

The problematic issues are well known, but the details are sketchy, and here is where VideoAge comes to the rescue. We’ll start with the competition between the U.K.’s C21 and Canada’s Brunico, who are fighting for the body and soul of TV markets in Budapest and Miami. Here are two publishing companies from the same Commonwealth that even spell “colour” and “labour” the same way, but cannot make their dates more agreeable to would-be market attendees.

The April edition of VideoAge will explain the how, who, when, and what if… of the markets’ futures, options, and possible outcomes.

Then we’ll move to the south of France to preview what might very well be the saving grace of MIPTV. (A hint of this was given in a recent VideoAge Water Cooler digital feature, but the juicy details can only be found in the MIP edition.)

We’ll quickly move to Hollywood for the L.A. Screenings, but only after reaching northern France with a review of the SeriesMania conference in Lille.

The Hollywood story will be a three-pronged feature: one dealing with the L.A. Screenings’ 60th anniversary and its changing nature (by Dom Serafini from somewhere in Europe), another that’ll analyze the new TV season (by Sara Alessi in New York), and a third one that’ll list the new pilot series for broadcast TV, complete with their assigned distribution companies (by Mike Reynolds in Los Angeles).

These stories should be enough to keep readers on edge and engaged, but there will be even more hot topics, like confusing data from the major streaming services; a review of the Content Americas Miami show; and a type of TV ratings that came to be because of the timing of toilets flushing. Even the usually tame Book Review promises to be explosive this time around.