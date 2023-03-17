Prime Acquires ‘The Conspiracy of Silence’

Paris-based Prime Entertainment Group has acquired new true crime docuseries The Conspiracy of Silence.

This 8 x 35’ series, produced for France Television, retraces the criminal investigation of the murders of several young women over the course of many years — from the 1970s to the beginning of the 1990s — with serial killers who roamed free for decades. The series offers a dive back into one of the darkest periods of the French judicial history and of a community in the Yonne department that was willing to sacrifice its morality to save its reputation.