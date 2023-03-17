Access Entertainment Invests in Israeli Drama ‘Red Skies’

Access Entertainment is investing in new Israeli drama series, Red Skies. The deal marks the first foray into Israeli television drama production for Access Entertainment, a division of Len Blavatnik’s Access Industries.

Red Skies will premiere at Series Mania Festival on March 18, where it has been nominated for a Best Series Award at the festival’s International Competition. The show will be broadcast on Israel’s Reshet 13 later this year.

Red Skies is an 8 x 50’ series created by Ron Leshem (Euphoria, No Man’s Land), Daniel Shinar (author of the novel Red Skies), Daniel Amsel (Euphoria, Valley of Tears), and Amit Cohen (No Man’s Land, False Flag). The director is Alon Zingman (Shtisel). The series is produced by Yoav Gross (Carthago, Manayek) along with Len Blavatnik and Danny Cohen of Access Entertainment, who serve as executive producers.

Based on the best-selling novel by former Israeli Intelligence officer Daniel Shinar, Red Skies delves into the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through the eyes of two friends who are forced to choose sides. It stars Maor Schweitzer (Valley of Tears), Amir Khoury (Fauda), Annie Shapiro, Lihi Kornowski (Losing Alice), Alona Sa’ar, and Yaakov Zada Daniel (Fauda).