The BBC Expands U.S. Digital and News Teams

The BBC has announced several key appointments across its digital and TV news teams in North America.

Sumi Somaskanda will be a chief presenter on BBC News. Somaskanda previously served as a senior presenter and correspondent for DW News, Germany’s international broadcaster where she covered global politics and current affairs. Somaskanda will be based in Washington DC.

Adam Levy has been appointed News editor and executive producer of the BBC News channel in Washington DC. He joins from CNN, where he worked as a supervising producer, senior producer and producer.

Carl Nasman and Helena Humphrey join the BBC as senior journalists. Nasman joins from NBC News, where he served as global correspondent and climate change presenter, and DW where he was a news anchor in Berlin. Humphrey was most recently lead anchor at Euronews and Global Correspondent at NBC News. Both will be based in Washington D.C.

In addition to the editorial roles, a series of new hires focused on commercial content strategy were announced.

Krystal Bowden has been appointed to the newly created role of VP of Content Strategy for Global Digital News and Streaming, based in New York. Bowden previously served as VP of BBC StoryWorks.

Ilyas Kirmani has been named VP of Live and Talent Strategy. Most recently, Kirmani served as executive producer at CNN.

Danny Boyle has joined as head of Newsletters, based in London. Boyle worked most recently at The Daily Telegraph where he ran newsletters designed to drive engagement and increase paid subscriptions.