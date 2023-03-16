Filming Underway for Globo’s ‘Land and Passion’

Filming is underway for Globo’s new primetime telenovela Land and Passion (working title). The production is by Walcyr Carrasco (Hidden Truths, Sweet Diva and The Other Side of Paradise), and was inspired by his own childhood, spent in Mato Grosso do Sul, in the midwest of Brazil.

“The story presents a great love drama and a struggle for inheritance, set in an agricultural, rural environment, a part of the country still unknown to many people… I am fascinated by the technology implemented in agriculture today, I fell in love with this environment and wanted to bring it to the screen,” revealed the author.

The series follows Aline (Barbara Reis), a teacher who, after the murder of her husband, becomes a farmer, beginning a journey to defend the land she lives off and to build a better future for her family.

With artistic direction by Luiz Henrique Rios (A Trick of Fate and A Life Worth Living), the telenovela cast includes Gloria Pires, Paulo Lessa, Agatha Moreira, and Débora Ozório.