All3Media Inks Deals with Now TV

All3Media International has inked a new round of deals in Hong Kong with Now TV. Now Studio, Now TV’s subscription VOD service, will premiere six-part drama series The English in Hong Kong. Now Studio has also acquired The Dog Academy, which tracks the journey of misbehaving mutts and their owners to find a happier relationship; and Fifth Gear Recharged, the first car show focusing exclusively on electric vehicles.

In addition, All3Media has signed a non-scripted content package deal for Now True, another subscription VOD service curated by Now TV. Titles licensed under this deal include the second season of My Grandparents’ War, Stolen: Catching the Art Thieves, and The Box.

In other All3Media news, Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid, World on Fire) and Anna Próchniak (Baptiste, Warsaw 44) are set to take up the lead roles of Lale Sokolov and Gita Furman in the Sky and Peacock Original adaptation and Synchronicity Films production of The Tattooist of Auschwitz.

The series tells the true-life story of Lale Sokolov, a Jewish prisoner who is given the job of tattooing identification numbers on fellow prisoners’ arms in the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during World War Two.

Currently in production, the series is a co-production between Sky Studios and Peacock with NBCUniversal Global Distribution and All3Media International jointly handling international sales of the series.

Pictured is Keira Knightley in My Grandparents’ War.