The Story Collective Invests into Scripted Prodcos

U.K.-based studio The Story Collective has made its first investments into scripted production companies. Investments have been made into Artis Pictures, led by drama producer Kate Croft (pictured at left), and Maia Pictures, helmed by ex-Channel 4 commissioner Rachel Springett (pictured at right).

Artis previously had a first look deal with Lookout Point and BBC Worldwide, followed by a co-development/production deal with BBC Studios, where they produced new talent strand The Break for the BBC. Artis’ first longform series was period fashion saga The Collection, produced for Amazon Prime and France Television.

Springett has a track record in spotting the next generation of writers and performers, having commissioned first time writers and launched the careers of Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Crashing), Michaela Coel (Chewing Gum), Mae Martin (Feel Good) and Nida Manzoor (We Are Lady Parts), amongst others.

Backed by Fifth Season, The Story Collective will provide strategic, commercial, and operational support, as well as development funding, to both companies. The Story Collective is currently in production with its first scripted commission, the Steven Knight epic twelve-part series A Thousand Blows (working title), starring and executive produced by Stephen Graham for Disney +.