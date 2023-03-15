The BBC Acquires Aussie Comedy ‘Colin from Accounts’

The BBC has acquired Australian romantic comedy Colin from Accounts from Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Created, written by and starring Patrick Brammall (Offspring, Glitch) and Harriet Dyer (The Invisible Man, No Activity), the eight-part series centers on two single(ish), complex humans who are brought together by a car accident and an injured dog. Colin from Accounts is about flawed, funny people choosing each other and being brave enough to show their true self, scars and all, as they navigate life together.

The series is directed by Trent O’Donnell (Review with Myles Barlow), Matt Moore (The Great, Diary of an Uber Driver) and Madeleine Dyer (Neighbourhood Wars, Blood Sisters), and executive produced by Patrick Brammall, Harriet Dyer, Trent O’Donnell, Alison Hurbert-Burns (Love Me), Brian Walsh (John Wick, Nightmare Alley), Rob Gibson (Bloom, Under My Skin) and Ian Collie (Saving Mr Banks, Sunshine).

Colin from Accounts, commissioned for the Foxtel Group in Australia, is produced by Easy Tiger Productions and CBS Studios; the series will launch on BBC Two and iPlayer later this year.