‘Pecado Original’ a Hit on Antena 3

Calinos Entertainment’s drama series Forbidden Fruit premiered in Spain on February 19 on Atresmedia’s Antena 3 with the title Pecado Original, obtaining a 15 percent share and marking Antena 3’s best ratings in the Monday to Friday afternoon timeslot in a year.

The series revolves around two sisters, Yildiz and Zeynep, with different personalities. Their lives soon change when socialite Ender approaches Yildiz to seduce her husband so that she can get a divorce without losing her position in elite society.

Produced by Medyapim, the drama is now in its sixth season in Turkey, airing every Monday on primetime on FOX.