Inter Medya’s ‘The Girl of the Green Valley’ Travels Globally

Turkey’s Inter Medya has licensed drama series The Girl of the Green Valley to multiple territories in Latin America. The Istanbul-based company has recently inked deals for the U.S. Hispanic market, Puerto Rico, Peru and Panama, in addition to previous sales to Bolivia, Uruguay, Spain, Hungary and Israel.

Produced by Yesil Yapim and starring Beren Gökyıldız, The Girl of the Green Valley is inspired by the popular book Ann of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery. The daily drama follows the adventures of an orphan girl as she makes her way through life.

The series made its international premiere on Wapa TV in Puerto Rico with the title Melissa; according to Nielsen, the first episode set a ratings record.