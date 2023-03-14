BBC Reinstates Top Sports Host

The BBC has brought back on air its top football (soccer) presenter, the 62-year-old Gary Lineker, a few days after he was taken off the air for tweeting criticism of the U.K. conservative government’s new policy targeting asylum seekers.

The suspension of Lineker ignited a staff rebellion causing a dramatic cut of BBC’s sports coverage. Lineker will now return to host the weekend’s top football games roundup show, Match of the Day.

Lineker, a former football player, is also the BBC’s highest-paid sports broadcaster. His suspension followed complaints from 36 conservative members of the U.K.’s Parliament.