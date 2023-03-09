L.A. Screenings: 60 and Thriving

The L.A. Screenings is celebrating its 60th year — a huge achievement for a market that was never even formally organized, but grew organically. It began in 1963, a time when trade shows galore were popping up in Europe and the U.S., including MIP-TV, MIFED, and NATPE.

The L.A. Screenings were created by the U.S. studios and were born as the May Screenings, an event designed to showcase the U.S. TV networks’ fall programs. The event followed the Upfront presentations in New York City that the networks’ Ad Sales divisions made to their clients and ad agencies for the new TV season.

The L.A. Screenings took on its current name in 1983 with the help of VideoAge, which campaigned to get the more appropriate L.A. moniker to stick.

Nowadays, the Screenings last nine days (May 17-25), but unfortunately fall right in the middle of the Cannes Film Festival (May 16-27, 2023). The indie portion of the L.A. Screenings (May 17-19, with set-up on May 16) has now taken onboard C21’s Content LA, which moved from its previous Ebell Club in Long Beach, California, to the Century Plaza Hotel, and is set for May 18-19. This latest addition is thanks to indie market organizer Isabella Marquez, who has replaced her old NATPE partnership with C21 to co-organize the L.A. Screenings’ indie portion at the Century Plaza.

Like every other TV market, the Screenings were not held as an in-person event during the 2020-2021 pandemic, but did return in person last year. And this year they’re experiencing yet another change with the decision of the CBS TV network (Paramount) not to participate in the Upfronts. In lieu of its typical Carnegie Hall presentation in May, Paramount has chosen to host smaller gatherings in April. Its Wednesday spot was quickly taken over by Netflix, which will make a presentation at 5 p.m. at its own Paris Theater. That same day, You Tube will also present its wares at 7 p.m. at David Geffen Hall in Lincoln Center.

This year, NBC will kick off the Upfronts at Radio City Music Hall on its usual Monday morning, which falls on May 15, followed by FOX in the afternoon at the Manhattan Center.

The next day will be Disney/ABC’s turn to take to the stage, and it will do so in the afternoon at the Javits Center. On May 16, TelevisaUnivision will have its Upfront at Pier 36, and on the morning of Wednesday, May 17, Warner Bros. Discovery will present its offerings at the Hulu Theater.

This year, since the October 2022 acquisition of the majority of shares of The CW network by the Nexstar station group, the network will not be having its traditional Upfront.

On Wednesday, May 17, 2023 a contingent of independent content sales companies will move into action at the Century Plaza Hotel, followed by the studios on their lots. They will hold their screenings between May 20 and 25, with Sony Pictures sounding the closing bell on the 25th.

The Latin screenings portions is set to follow a traditional pattern: Paramount on Saturday, NBCUni on Sunday, Warner Bros. on Monday, and so on. This year, FOX is expected to return with screenings and a special event. As per tradition, the Canadians will begin their screenings even before the broadcast Upfronts, with Warner Bros. starting on Saturday, May 13, and NBC scheduled for Sunday. The date for Deal Night has not yet been determined.