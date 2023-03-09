MTV Entertainment Studios and producer Lashan Browning have partnered in new production company Antoinette Media, founded by Browning in 2020 with a focus on unscripted series, documentaries, scripted films and “star-driven” digital formats.

Browning, who keeps a majority stake in the joint-venture, is currently producing seven series for MTV Entertainment Studios, including Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Love & Hip Hop Miami, and Caught in the Act. She has additional scripted and unscripted projects in development.

Before launching Antoinette Media, Browning was the principal at Nola Global Entertainment.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet