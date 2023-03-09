Lashan Browning and MTV Studios Partner on Prodco

MTV Entertainment Studios and producer Lashan Browning have partnered in new production company Antoinette Media, founded by Browning in 2020 with a focus on unscripted series, documentaries, scripted films and “star-driven” digital formats.

Browning, who keeps a majority stake in the joint-venture, is currently producing seven series for MTV Entertainment Studios, including Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Love & Hip Hop Miami, and Caught in the Act. She has additional scripted and unscripted projects in development.

Before launching Antoinette Media, Browning was the principal at Nola Global Entertainment.