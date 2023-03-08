Globecast Signs Deal with Radio TV Senegalaise

Orange-owned Globecast has been selected by Radio Télévision Sénégalaise (RTS), Senegal public channel, to provide international distribution for its main channel, RTS1.

RTS wants to reach its widespread diaspora in order to bring Senegalese news and culture to viewers around the world and also promote the dynamic economy of Senegal, starting with the tourism industry.

The signal is received in Paris via GCXN, Globecast’s public internet distribution solution, using the SRT protocol. It’s then uplinked to the relevant combination of satellites to reach the targeted audience across Asia, Europe and North America. As well as the technical aspects, Globecast also synchronized all the teams across this project, including African partners and the different teleports involved, located in France, California and Jordan, to ensure smooth launch and operation.