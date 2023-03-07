GMA to Premiere Figure Skating Drama ‘Hearts on Ice’

The Philippines’ GMA Network is premiering figure skating drama Hearts on Ice on March 13. The primetime television series is headlined by Sparkle actress Ashley Ortega as Ponggay, and Xian Lim as Enzo.

Hearts on Ice follows the story of Ponggay, who aspires to fulfill her mother’s broken dreams of becoming a figure skating champion, despite her leg impairment. Later on, Ponggay discovers an online content creator whose music brings out the best of her capabilities, the snobbishly attractive Enzo, another crippled dreamer.

The series is directed by Dominic C. Zapata and created under the supervision of GMA’s SVP for Entertainment Group Lilybeth G. Rasonable, VP for Drama Cheryl Ching-Sy, AVP for Drama Helen Rose Sese, Program manager Edlyn Tallada, and executive producer Darling Pulido.